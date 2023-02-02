Australian Open Champions Djokovic, Sabalenka Headline Dubai

Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Australian Open champions will play for Dubai supremacy.

Novak Djokovic, who captured his 10th Australian Open title and regained the world No. 1 ranking in Melbourne, is set to be joined by both world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, fresh off her maiden Grand Slam win in Melbourne at this month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Nineteen of the world’s top 20 women are now confirmed to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium over the course of the Championships’ two-week tennis extravaganza. Tennis’ elite are set to compete from February 19 to March 4 in Dubai.

As well as the reigning Australian Open champion in Sabalenka and the reigning US and French Open champion in Swiatek, Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina is among the women’s field that will compete between February 19-25. Also on the official entry list is Arab icon Ons Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, and Coco Gauff, the 2022 French Open finalist.

Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The field for the ATP Tour 500 event meanwhile includes 22-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, as well as last year’s Dubai winner and World No.5 Andrey Rublev, Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked No.7 in the world, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

“Less than a week ago, Novak and Aryna were making history at the Australian Open, so it is fantastic to be able to confirm that tennis fans here in Dubai will get the chance to watch both inside the stadium,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “The strength of the official entry lists this year speak for themselves, to confirm all 10 of the world’s top 10 women is rare for a tournament outside the Grand Slams and a great demonstration of the popularity of our WTA event, which is marking its 23rd edition this month.”

Tickets for the 31st edition of the Championships are on sale now at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com, starting from Dh55. They will also be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 9 and will open at 8:00 am and thereafter from 9 am and 9 pm. Tournament organizers urge fans to secure their seats through the official platforms.

This month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will start with the 23rd staging of the WTA event from February 19 to 25th, before the 31st staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament from February 26 to March 4th.