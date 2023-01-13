Fila Stars to Debut New Collections at Australian Open

Australian Open doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova sports the Fila apparel she’ll wear in Melbourne. Photo credit: Fila

As a Grand Slam singles and doubles champion, Barbora Krejcikova knows all about tennis’ golden rule: Cover the alley.

At next week’s Australian Open, Krejcikova will bring Fila’s Alley to the forefront. The brand unveiled two new performance collections its players will wear at next week’s Australian Open.

The reigning Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Krejcikova will wear the Fila Alley collection’s Halter Tank, highlighting the collection’s signature colors of limoncello and Fila navy.

The tank prominently features Fila’s quintessential navy with limoncello color contrast cutlines at the piece’s front and back chest. Krejcikova will pair the Halter Tank with the collection’s Alley Scallop Skort, a 13.5-inch option signified by its ruffled scallop hem detail.

World No. 53 Shelby Rogers will also showcase one of the collection’s marquee offerings, as she’ll take the court at the year’s debut Grand Slam in the Alley Solid Dress. With slimming princess cutlines and mesh paneling, Rogers’s kit will put the collection’s beautiful limoncello hue on full display.

The signature F-box logo on the left chest and F-box puller quarter zip completes the Alley Solid Dress look.

Shelby Rogers wears Fila. Photo credit: Fila

Long-time Fila sponsored player John Isner will ring in 2023 by donning the collection’s Solar Power Short Sleeve Color Blocked Polo. This signature offering provides a bold yet simple look, with the Fila navy color base accented with soothing tones of blue chill and bright shell. Isner will pair his look with the Solar Power collection’s classic Woven Short in blue chill.

The pieces combine together to create a warm and confident color scheme look that is perfect for the temperatures of the Australian summer.

John Isner wears Fila. Photo credit: Fila

World No. 25 Diego Schwartzman’s apparel will also include the Solar Power Short Sleeve Speed Crew, recognizable by its contrast color geometric piecing and collar that features the collection’s unique splash power color scheme. Schwartzman will pair the top with the Solar Power Woven Short, also available in the splash power pattern with Fila Navy trim at the waistband.

