Single Session Tickets for 2023 BNP Paribas Open on Sale Now
- Updated: January 11, 2023
Tennis Paradise is fast approaching.
Now you can secure your spot in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the festivities.
Single session tickets for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open are on sale now.
Main-draw action for the BNP Paribas Open starts on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Singles session tickets are now on sale for every session of the tournament widely regarded as tennis’ unofficial fifth Grand Slam.
To buy tickets or for ticket information, please visit this 2023 BNP Paribas Open Tickets link.
