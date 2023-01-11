Naomi Osaka is Pregnant!

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan announced she’s pregnant with her first child. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Naomi Osaka has a happy reason to miss the Happy Slam: She’s pregnant with her first child!

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who withdrew from the Australian Open last week without citing a reason, announced the joyous pregnancy news on social media today.

Osaka posted a photo of her sonogram along with the news of her new life adventure.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

The 25-year-old Osaka, who has been in a relationship with rapper Cordae since 2019, said she will take a sabbatical from the sport and aims to return at the 2024 Australian Open.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” Osaka posted. “[Side note]: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”



