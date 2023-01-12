- Australian Open 2023 Draws
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Friday, January 13, 2023
- Single Session Tickets for 2023 BNP Paribas Open on Sale Now
- Wawrinka joins former champions Auger-Aliassime and Rublev on Rotterdam entry list
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 12, 2023
- Carlos Alcaraz Stars as New Calvin Klein Model
- Ricky’s picks for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals field of eight
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Auckland and Adelaide
- Tiley on Australian Open COVID Policy
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
- Ons Jabeur Joins Naomi Osaka’s Evolve Agency
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
- United States wins United Cup, Fritz clinches by beating Berrettini
- Djokovic triumphs in Adelaide after saving championship point against Korda
- Adelaide International 2 Draws and Schedule for Monday, January 9, 2023
Australian Open 2023 Draws
-
- Updated: January 12, 2023
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 16-29, 2023
A$76,500,000
History At Stake at 2023 Australian Open
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal aims to defend a hard-court Grand Slam title for the first time. Nine-time AO champion Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status last year, returns playing for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Ashleigh Barty retired after becoming the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 111th edition of the Australian Open. Thanasi Kokkinakis and are reigning men’s doubles champions. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the 2022 AO women’s doubles title. Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic are reigning mixed doubles champions. This is the 55th Australian Open of the Open Era.
2023 Australian Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming First Week of Tournament
Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming First Week of Tournament
Qualifying Results for Qualifying Day Four: click here
Order of Play for Monday, January 16: click here