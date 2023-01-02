Martina Navratilova Diagnosed with Cancer

- Ricky’s previews and picks for Tuesday in Adelaide, including Korda vs. Murray
- Updated: January 2, 2023
Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova shared heartbreaking news.
The 66-year-old iconic champion has been diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer.
The former world No. 1 said she is battling stage 1 throat and breast cancer vowing “I’ll fight with all I have got.”
Navratilova will begin undergoing treatment shortly in New York City.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said in a statement. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome.
“It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion has already beaten cancer once and shared her experience of how battling breast cancer changed her perception of time.
“You realize your life can change in a nano-second, so that seize the day thing really applies,” Navratilova said. “I’m always very good at dealing with reality and getting on with it, not worrying about too many possibilities.
“Just what is now? Let’s deal with it.”