Dominic Thiem Given Australian Open Wild Card

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

It will be Thiem Time at Melbourne Park next month.

Former Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem has been given a wild card into the 2023 Australian Open, the tournament announced.

Currently ranked No. 102, Thiem reached the 2020 Australian Open final. Months later he rallied from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev and win his maiden major at the US Open.

Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks, and French players Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche also received AO wild cards.

The 2023 Australian Open starts on January 16th.