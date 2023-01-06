Ashleigh Barty Announces Pregnancy

Ashleigh Barty announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Ash Barty starts the New Year excited for her new role: Motherhood.

Former world No. 1 Barty announced she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Gary Kissick.

Dog lover Barty employed the family’s dog, Origi, to make the pregnancy announced.

In an Instagram post, Origi sits next to a pair of baby sneakers and eyes the camera.

“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure 👶🏼💫” Barty posted along with a baby emoji. “Origi already the protective big sister.”

Last January, Barty battled back from a 1-5 second-set lead defeating Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2) in the Australian Open final becoming the first Aussie—man or woman—to capture the AO singles championship since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Shortly after her Melbourne Park run, Barty stunned the sports world announcing her retirement. She joined Justine Henin as the second champion to retire as reigning WTA world No. 1.