Tennis Channel to Televise Inaugural United Cup December 28-January 8

Team Australia resides in Group D of United Cup alongside Spain and Great Britain. Photo credit: Getty/Tennis Australia

Celebrate the holidays with a Cup full of tennis stars this month.

Tennis Channel will televise the inaugural United Cup December 28-January 8, to be held in Australia. The new tournament features combined men’s and women’s teams competing for their nations and tour points with a lineup that includes top-ranked players from each country, among them Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, and Americans Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday, December 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Tennis Channel as the United States faces the Czech Republic.