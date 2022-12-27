10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tennis Channel to Televise Inaugural United Cup December 28-January 8

Team Australia resides in Group D of United Cup alongside Spain and Great Britain. Photo credit: Getty/Tennis Australia

Celebrate the holidays with a Cup full of tennis stars this month.

Tennis Channel will televise the inaugural United Cup December 28-January 8, to be held in Australia. The new tournament features combined men’s and women’s teams competing for their nations and tour points with a lineup that includes top-ranked players from each country, among them Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, and Americans Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday, December 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Tennis Channel as the United States faces the Czech Republic.

The United Cup begins with 18 nations split into six groups of three each. Played in three Australian cities – Sydney, Brisbane and Perth – each city hosts two of the groups of three. The event consists of a two-match round-robin stage for every country, with the two group winners in each city squaring off for a place in the semifinals (of the three runners-up, the country with the best overall record will become the fourth semifinalist). 

Head-to-head competition is based on two men’s and two women’s singles matches, worth one point each. Should the score be tied at two, a mixed-doubles match will settle the contest. Daily coverage can be found at https://tennischannel.com/schedule

Tennis Channel will dedicate 80 live hours to the United Cup, with another 60 hours of encore coverage. The network’s second channel, T2 on Samsung TV Plus, will also offer live matches of the event, as will streaming service Tennis Channel Plus. That platform will make all United Cup competition available on demand following their conclusion.