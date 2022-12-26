- Tennis Channel to Televise Inaugural United Cup December 28-January 8
- Sloane Stephens Hires Francisco Roig as Coach
- Stars Land in Aberdeen for Battle of the Brits
- Adam Barrett Named Chief Financial Officer of Desert Champions
- BNP Paribas Open to Launch New Era of Tennis Paradise in 2023
- Venus Williams Receives 2023 Australian Open Wild Card
- Tsitsipas, Rublev advance to Mubadala World Tennis Championship final
- BNP Paribas Open Earns ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year Honors
- Alcaraz is ATP’s Most Improved Player, Ferrero Coach of the Year
- Roger Federer’s Final Outfit on Display in Hall of Fame Exhibit
- Sky Sports Signs 5-Year Pact for US Open TV Rights for U.K. and Ireland
- “Break point” less than a month away as trailer for Netflix series is released
- Taylor Fritz wins in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi next up on exhibition swing
- Iga Swiatek Earns WTA Player of the Year Honors
- Nadal wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for first time following 19-year Federer run
Sloane Stephens Hires Francisco Roig as Coach
-
- Updated: December 26, 2022
Sloane Stephens is a long-time Rafa Nadal fan.
Now, Stephens has Nadal’s former coach in her corner.
The 29-year-old Stephens announced she’s hired Francisco Roig as her new coach.
“Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach!” Stephens captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. “Here’s to a successful journey together, let’s get to work ✨s to a successful journey together, let’s get to work.”
Roig, who sat in Stephens’ support box during some 2022 events, officially departed Nadal’s team earlier this month to focus solely on Stephens.
The 2017 US Open champion won her seventh career title in Guadalajara last February. It was Stephens’ first tournament title in four years.
Currently ranked No. 37, Stephens worked with Kamau Murray, who coached her to the US Open crown, Thomas Högstedt and Nick Saviano previously.