The Uniqlo apparel and On shoes Roger Federer wore in his final match as well as his signed retirement letter are on display now at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The holiday season just got even more peRFect in Newport.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is celebrating Roger Federer’s career with an exhibit devoted to Federer’s farewell match.

“This addition to the International Tennis Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to the final chapter in a defining career,” said Todd Martin, CEO of the ITHF. “We are tremendously grateful to Roger for this generous loan, and for valuing our mission to preserve tennis history as it happens. The ITHF congratulates Roger on all his achievements, the example he has set for everyone in the sport, and for his dedication to the sport’s history. We know this exhibit will inspire countless fans and visitors.”

Federer returned to the ATP Tour for the first time since 2021 at the Laver Cup in September of this year. Prior to the event, he announced through a heartfelt open letter that it would be his last, closing on of the greatest tennis careers in history. In his final match, Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal and lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 6–4, 6–7(2–7), 9–11. Team World went on to win the event for the first time in its five-year history.

The Laver Cup is designed to commemorate Laver’s extraordinary career and his profound impact on the game’s growth and ensuing popularity.

Federer’s illustrious career began in 1998 when he debuted as a wildcard in the Rado Open in Gstaad. In the two decades following, he ascended to the game’s highest heights, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Federer was the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles in his career, including a record eight Wimbledon championships, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and the 2009 French Open. He finished his career with 103 ATP singles titles, the second-most all-time, and sat atop the world rankings for 310 weeks.

Visitors can plan their trip to view these items and experience the museum at www.tennisfame.com/museum-and-grounds.