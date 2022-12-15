Sky Sports Signs 5-Year Pact for US Open TV Rights for U.K. and Ireland

- Roger Federer’s Final Outfit on Display in Hall of Fame Exhibit
- Updated: December 15, 2022
The Sky is the limit for US Open TV coverage.
The USTA announced it has signed a five-year pact with Sky Sports that gives the network exclusive US Open live television and digital rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland through 2027.
The new agreement, which returns US Open rights to Sky Sports, launches with the 2023 US Open, starting on August 28, 2023.
Sky Sports will have access to all individual court feeds, broadcasting a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two weeks of main draw play.
Across Sky Sports’ linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, extensive coverage will provide content for both existing tennis fans and new audiences. The agreement includes coverage of Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Juniors and Wheelchair competitions.
Sky Sports previously held broadcast rights to the US Open between 1991 and 2015.
The USTA and Sky Sports have a long history together and it’s an exciting time to be partnering once again,” Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA said. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the US Open to an increasing number of fans in the U.K. and Ireland over the next five years as the sport continues to grow and a new generation of stars emerges.”