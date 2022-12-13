- Iga Swiatek Earns WTA Player of the Year Honors
Iga Swiatek Earns WTA Player of the Year Honors
- Updated: December 13, 2022
The 2022 season will go down as the Year of Iga.
Iga Swiatek amassed a 37-match winning streak and captured two of the four Grand Slam titles.
Now, she’s being rewarded for her efforts earning her first WTA Player of the Year award.
Swiatek won the WTA’s Newcomer of the Year in 2020.
This year, the world No. 1 enjoyed an outstanding season on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2022, leading the way for finals reached, trophies lifted and matches won. Swiatek swept eight tournament titles, including winning six-events-in-a-row which took in a 37-match winning streak.
Among those eight titles were two Grand Slams, at Roland-Garros and the US Open, WTA 1000 titles at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha), BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), the Miami Open presented Itaú, Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Rome) and WTA 500 titles at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and the San Diego Open, and overall Swiatek won 67 matches this season.