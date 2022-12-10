- Watch Roger Federer Recall the Day Wimbledon Security Denied Him Entry
- Updated: December 10, 2022
Roger Federer played transcendent tennis winning Wimbledon eight times.
Despite soaring on Centre Court for years, Federer recently got the run around trying to enter Wimbledon.
In his appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Federer recounted how one security guard did not recognize him and denied him entry into SW19.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was in London for a doctor’s appointment and second opinion on his cranky knee. After wrapping the appointment, Federer found himself “with two hours to kill” before his flight back to Switzerland.
The former world No. 1 decided to pop into Wimbledon alongside coach Severin Luthi for some tea before his flight.
One problem: The security guard failed to recognize one of sport’s most famous faces and repeatedly reminded the Swiss superstar entry is only for club members.
As a former Wimbledon champion, Federer is an All England Club member, but didn’t have his membership card.
Consequently, RF was rebuffed.
“I have not really been at Wimbledon when the tournament’s not on. So I drive up to the gate where usually guests come in,” Federer told Noah. “So I quickly get out to tell my coach, Severin, who was with me, I quickly go out and speak to security lady. I got this.
“And I did not. I’m like yes hello I’m just wondering how I can get into Wimbledon? Where’s the door? Where’s the gate?
“She’s [like]: ‘Do you have a membership card?’ I’m like do I have one? Because when you win Wimbledon you become a member automatically. I honestly don’t know about membership cards they’re probably at home somewhere. I’m like, no, I don’t have my membership card but I am a member.”
See Federer detail what happened next in the video above.