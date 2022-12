Tennis Australia Issues 2023 Calendar, Unveils AO Apparel

Australian Open ball kids model the 2023 Australian Open Ralph Lauren official apparel. Photo credit: Tennis Australia

No time for holiday hangovers this month.

Tennis Australia issued its 2023 calendar and action begins this month with the new United Cup.

The United Cup, an international mixed team event featuring ATP and WTA stars, begins on December 29th.

Adelaide International 1 starts on January 1st with Adelaide International 2 slated to start on January 9th.

The 2023 Australian Open begins on January 16th.

Tennis Australia also unveiled the official Ralph Lauren apparel staff will wear at the 2023 Australian Open.

Ralph Lauren’s fame polo pony will again run across the Melbourne hard courts.