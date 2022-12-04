- Venus Williams: I Love Tennis and Want to Play Again
- ATP awards lists: Alcaraz up for Most Improved and Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship
- Tennis Australia Issues 2023 Calendar, Unveils AO Apparel
- Emma Raducanu Receives MBE From King Charles
- Davis Cup format staying despite captain Hewitt’s call for a change
- Champion Canada, runner-up Australia already in Finals as 2023 Davis Cup draw is announced
- Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime give Canada first-ever Davis Cup title
- Canada overcomes Italy, joins Australia in Davis Cup final
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals
- Novak Djokovic Wins Sixth ATP Finals Title: ATP Finals Complete Draws
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Nitto ATP Finals semis: Djokovic vs. Fritz
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 18, 2022
- Fritz defeats Auger-Aliassime to set up Turin semifinal meeting with Djokovic
Venus Williams: I Love Tennis and Want to Play Again
-
- Updated: December 4, 2022
Venus Williams has not closed the curtain on her brilliant tennis career.
Former world No. 1 Venus has been on court training and said she hopes to play again in 2023 though she hasn’t set a definitive date on exactly when she plans to play again.
The four-time Olympic gold-medal champion said in a video posted on her official YouTube channel that she’s playing tennis with the aim of playing a tournament again.
The 42-year-old Venus said she started practicing after the US Open and has been training diligently.
“A lot of people have been asking me… ‘Are you gonna play again?’ I love tennis and I would like to play again and I will let you know exactly when,” Venus Willaims said in her YouTube update. “I’ve been honestly hitting the court a lot – right after the doubles match that we played at the US Open.
“I immediately booked the court the next day and I went to every single practice in New York. I hit indoors and I’ve been hitting ever since.”