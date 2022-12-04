Venus Williams: I Love Tennis and Want to Play Again

Venus Williams is training and hopes to play pro tennis again. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Venus Williams has not closed the curtain on her brilliant tennis career.

Former world No. 1 Venus has been on court training and said she hopes to play again in 2023 though she hasn’t set a definitive date on exactly when she plans to play again.

The four-time Olympic gold-medal champion said in a video posted on her official YouTube channel that she’s playing tennis with the aim of playing a tournament again.

The 42-year-old Venus said she started practicing after the US Open and has been training diligently.

“A lot of people have been asking me… ‘Are you gonna play again?’ I love tennis and I would like to play again and I will let you know exactly when,” Venus Willaims said in her YouTube update. “I’ve been honestly hitting the court a lot – right after the doubles match that we played at the US Open.

“I immediately booked the court the next day and I went to every single practice in New York. I hit indoors and I’ve been hitting ever since.”