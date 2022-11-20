Novak Djokovic Wins Sixth ATP Finals Title: ATP Finals Complete Draws

Novak Djokovic, holding the winner’s trophy, and Norway’s Casper Ruud pose after the single final match on November 20, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

ATP Finals

Turin, Italy

November 13-20, 2022

Prize Money: $14,750,000





Turin Hosts The Season Finale

The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. Rafael Nadal is the top seed as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a torn abdominal muscle. Novak Djokovic is playing for a sixth ATP Finals title. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena. .

