Don't Miss
- SOLINCO® | TENNIS PERFORMANCE ENGINEERED EQUIPMENT |
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 4, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Paris quarterfinals: Alcaraz vs. Rune and Auger-Aliassime vs. Tiafoe
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 3, 2022
- Fritz, Hurkacz lose at Paris Masters to lock in Turin field with Auger-Aliassime, Rublev
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 3, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Paris second round: Rafael Nadal vs. Tommy Paul
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Rolex Paris Masters 1000
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Nadal returns to action at Paris Masters, Djokovic eyes seventh title
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 31, 2022
SOLINCO® | TENNIS PERFORMANCE ENGINEERED EQUIPMENT |
-
- Updated: November 3, 2022
Where Power and Precision Meet: Introducing the Blackout & Whiteout
BLACKOUT AND WHITEOUT
|The Blackout and Whiteout are designed to maximize player performance at every level. While the Blackout gives you explosive power and unparalleled spin, the Whiteout is engineered for precision, control, and comfOrt. Find out more:
|BLACKOUT CLICK HERE .
|. WHITEOUT CLICK HERE
“SOLINCO ENTERS RACKET MARKET BACKED BY TENNIS STRING SUCCESS”
|An in-depth feature covering the design and engineering behind our latest racquets.
READ IT ON FORBES – CLICK HERE
OUR MISSION
|SOLINCO
LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA . U.S.A
|QUICK LINKS
|EQUIPMENT
|HOME
|STRINGS
|EQUIPMENT
|RACQUETS
|TEAM SOLINCO
|BAGS
|NEWS
|GRIPS
|CONTACT US
|ACCESSORIES
|JOIN TEAM SOLINCO.
← Previous Story Simona Halep Responds to Provisional Doping Suspension