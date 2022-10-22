Simona Halep Responds to Provisional Doping Suspension

Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test at the US Open. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep is provisionally suspended from the pro tour after failing a drug test during the US Open.

Former world No. 1 Halep submitted a urine sample that tested positive for Roxadustat at the Flushing Meadows major in August. Halep requested her B sample be tested. Subsequent testing showed that B sample also contained the banned substance. Halep is ineligible to compete in pro events while serving the mandatory provisional suspension.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep issued a statement vehemently denying she knowingly doped calling her positive test “the biggest shock of my life.”

“I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later the truth will come out,” Halep posted on Instagram.