Fan Voting for Hall of Fame Open Now
- Updated: October 20, 2022
The polls are open tennis fans.
Make your voice count and cast your vote for nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Cast your vote here.
Follow these three simple steps to vote:
1. Visit this International Tennis Hall of Fame Vote link and Select as many candidates as you feel are deserving of induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
2. Enter your email address and submit your vote. You can only submit your vote one time.
3. The Hall of Fame will send you a verification email. Click the link in the email to make your vote official.
An accomplished cast of former world No. 1 Grand Slam champions leads the ballot this year. Ana Ivanovic, Cara Black, Carlos Moya, Flavia Pennetta, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lisa Raymond and Daniel Nestor are nominated in the Player Category.
You can vote for as many players on the ballot as you like with your one vote.