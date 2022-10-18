Belinda Bencic Working with Coach Dmitry Tursunov

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Belinda Bencic has added a new ally to her corner: Dmitry Tursunov.

Olympic gold medal champion Bencic and respected coach Tursunov have been working together during this week’s Guadalajara Open.

Tursunov recently split with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu though the Briton reportedly wanted him to remain as coach.

Former ATP pro Tursunov, perhaps concerned by Raducanu’s habit of cutting the coaching cord, opted instead to move on with Bencic.

Spotted @WTAGuadalajara practice courts:



Dmitry Tursunov and Belinda Bencic.



Sascha Bajin and Jelena Ostapenko. pic.twitter.com/HcxeRb5eaT — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 17, 2022

Tursunov parted company with Anett Kontaveit earlier this season after guiding the Estonian to a career-high No. 2. Tursunov previously coached Aryna Sabalenka.

Sascha Bajin, Karolina Pliskova’s former coach, has been working with former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in Guadalajara.