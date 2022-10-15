10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Elina Svitolina Gives Birth!

Elina Svitolina gave birth to a baby daughter, her first child with husband Gael Monfils. Photo credit: Elina Svitolina Instagram

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are parents.

The 28-year-old Svitolina is a new mom!

Svitolina gave birth the couple’s first child, a baby girl named Skai.

Husband Monfils announced the birth of the couple’s “most beautiful” gift in this touching Instagram post.



“I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am,” Monfils posted. “Elina was strong and brave💪🏾🙏🏾 I can’t t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🙏🏾

“Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ.”