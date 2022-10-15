Don't Miss
Elina Svitolina Gives Birth!
- Updated: October 15, 2022
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are parents.
The 28-year-old Svitolina is a new mom!
Svitolina gave birth the couple’s first child, a baby girl named Skai.
Husband Monfils announced the birth of the couple’s “most beautiful” gift in this touching Instagram post.
“I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am,” Monfils posted. “Elina was strong and brave💪🏾🙏🏾 I can’t t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🙏🏾
“Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ.”
