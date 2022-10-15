Gijon Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 16, 2022

Don't Miss
-
- Updated: October 15, 2022
Gijon Open
Gijon, Spain
October 10-16, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $612,000
Hard Court Tennis Returns to Spain
The city and municipality of Gijon in north-western Spain has been awarded a single-year license to stage the Gijon Open, an indoor hard court ATP 250 tennis tournament at the Palacio deportes. Once known as an industrial city, Gijon is now an emerging tourist, university and commercial hub.
Gijon Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Sunday, October 16th: Click Here
