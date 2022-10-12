A look at the Nitto ATP Finals field with four weeks to go: Fritz moves into position with Tokyo title

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN

By Ricky Dimon

Four weeks of the 2022 tennis calendar remain until the Nitto ATP Finals field is set. Three of the eight prestigious spots are still up for grabs. This is a time of year when interest is waning among players and fans alike, but the race to Turin adds an element of intrigue.



Based on the current rankings, the battle for the eighth and final spot could get especially wild down the stretch. Let’s take a look at where everyone stands.



Clinched



1. Carlos Alcaraz – With Rafael Nadal an injury question mark and everyone else more than 1,500 points behind, Alcaraz should be No. 1 going into Turin.



2. Rafael Nadal – The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion has a chance to finish the year No. 1…if he is healthy enough to make one last push at the Paris Masters and in Turin.

3. Casper Ruud – On the strength of two Grand Slam runner-up performances, Ruud is soaring into a second consecutive Nitto ATP Finals appearance.



4. Stefanos Tsitsipas – Despite not even having a spectacular season by his lofty standards, Tsitsipas easily clinched a Turin spot and will almost certainly finish in the top four.



10. Novak Djokovic – Djokovic is 10th in the race but only has to be top 20 since he is a Grand Slam winner (Wimbledon). Of course, he deserves a spot anyway since he would easily be in the top eight with Wimbledon points.



Taylor Fritz of the USA in action.

Currently in qualifying position



5. Daniil Medvedev – With 3,555 points, Medvedev is more than 700 points ahead of everyone who isn’t currently in top-eight position. Qualification is almost a lock for the 2020 champion and 2021 runner-up.



6. Andrey Rublev – At 3,235 points, Rublev isn’t sitting quite as pretty as his compatriot but is still in great shape. Any decent result in Paris or a preceding 500 event will have Rublev on his way to Turin.



7. Taylor Fritz – Fritz made his top-10 debut on Monday and surged into year-end championship position with the Tokyo title this past weekend. His lead, however, is only five points.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

n contention



8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – Auger-Aliassime was in position until Fritz triumphed in Tokyo, but as mentioned above the difference is a mere five points. The race is on….



9. Hubert Hurkacz – Hurkacz registers at 2,725 points–130 south of Auger-Aliassime. The Pole made his YEC debut last fall and will be eager to return after going winless.



11. Alexander Zverev – Obviously if it wasn’t for the nasty ankle injury at the French Open, Zverev would have qualified long ago. He still has a mathematical chance, but is he even going to come back in 2022?



12. Cameron Norrie – Norrie has cooled off since Wimbledon and a Covid-19 case late last month has not helped. With 2,365 points, the Brit has to make a move in a hurry if he wants to make it back to Turin.



13. Jannik Sinner – Sinner was an alternate last year in front of the home crowd. He has a chance to make it in his own right this time around, but in 13h place there are a lot of guys he needs to pass.

14. Pablo Carreno Busta – A surprising title at the Montreal Masters put Carreno Busta in contention. However, the Spaniard needs at least one more huge result to have a real chance.



15. Matteo Berrettini – Like Carreno Busta, Berrettini is playing this week in an effort to stockpile points. Even 250 would help at this stage. The Italian needs to make a late charge, and on indoor hard courts he can do it.

