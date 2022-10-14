- BNP Paribas Open Unveils New Ticket Offers for 2023 Indian Wells
- Updated: October 14, 2022
Your ticket to tennis paradise is available right now.
The BNP Paribas Open has unveiled a variety of ticket plans for the 2023 Indian Wells.
There’s a ticket plan for every fan. Check them out here:
For the tennis fan who wants to experience everything that tennis paradise has to offer, Series Packages provide an all-access pass to every thrilling match in our unparalleled desert oasis.
Looking to enjoy multiple sessions of world-class tennis from the same reserved seat?
2023 Mini Packages are the perfect option for fans looking to spend a few consecutive days in the desert. Whether it’s Kick Off or Championship Weekend, a Mini Package will ensure you are set for an idyllic getaway in Tennis Paradise.
Experience Tennis Paradise on your schedule with Single Session Tickets, available every day.
Choose between reserved seating at one of the tennis garden’s unparalleled stadiums, or enjoy a simple grounds pass to take in the thrilling atmosphere at your preferred pace.