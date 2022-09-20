Tennis Channel to Televise Roger Federer’s Laver Cup Farewell

Will we see Roger and Rafa reunite one last time in Laver Cup this weekend? Tune into Tennis Channel to find out.

Tennis Channel will be the U.S. home of the 2022 Laver Cup in London this weekend, as Roger Federer – one of the greatest players of all time – wraps up a 24-year career for the ages September 23-25.

The Swiss legend, who has not played since Wimbledon in 2021 due to injury, announced last week that he would retire after this weekend’s competition, an annual all-star battle between the best players in Europe against the rest of the world.

The first Laver Cup match will be live on the network Friday, September 23, at 8 a.m. ET (complete schedule below).

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray will join Federer on Team Europe this year. Americans Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock make up half of the Team World roster.

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray are commonly referred to as the Big Four and have kept the lion’s share of Grand Slam singles championships among themselves for the past two decades. They have dominated the top of the rankings and have rewritten the record book for the all-time men’s singles major titles in the case of Nadal (22), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20).

The other Team Europe players are Finland’s Casper Ruud, who reached the French Open and US Open finals this year, and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2019 ATP Tour Finals champion and a five-time major singles semifinalist.

Team World will counter with Americans Tiafoe and Fritz, both in the midst of career years. Tiafoe just reached his first major singles semifinal at the US Open a few weeks ago, defeating Nadal along the way. In March Fritz won the BNP Paribas Open singles crown in Indian Wells, Calif. – also a personal best – and upset Nadal in in the championship match.

Fellow American Jack Sock has won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open, as well as an Olympic gold medalist in mixed doubles. Young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP singles and team cup titles in 2022, and achieved his highest singles ranking, No. 8. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman has been a top-ranked singles player and also scored an upset victory over Nadal during the 2020 Italian Open. Australia’s Alex De Minaur rounds out Team World, and is a six-time ATP Tour singles champion.

For the fifth time, all-time great John McEnroe will lead Team World into battle as its captain, with his younger brother Patrick as vice captain. McEnroe squares off against his playing-days rival Bjorn Borg, who helms Team Europe for the fifth time as well. Thomas Enqvist is also back as Borg’s vice captain. In 1999 he reached the Australian Open singles final.

This is the fifth Laver Cup competition, which alternates annually between European and other host cities. Europe has won all four of the previous matchups: 15-9 in Prague in 2017, 13-8 in Chicago in 2018, 13-11 in Geneva in 2019 and 14-1 in Boston last September. London’s landmark O2 Arena, with one of the largest seating capacities in tennis, is this year’s Laver Cup host. For many years the home of the men’s year-ending ATP Tour Finals, the indoor venue is known for passionate, enthusiastic tennis crowds. Thirteen points are needed to capture the Laver Cup this weekend. The event’s unique, escalating-scoring system is tailor-made for rallies and late comebacks. There are four matches each day – three singles and one doubles. On Friday, each match is worth one point, with two for each on Saturday and three for every match Sunday. There are day and night sessions Friday and Saturday, with a single day session of four matches Sunday.

Tennis Channel’s Live 2022 Laver Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event

Friday, Sept. 23 8 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) 2 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles)



Saturday, Sept. 24 8 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) 2 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles)

Sunday, Sept. 25 7 a.m. Day Session (Doubles, Three Singles)