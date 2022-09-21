- Roger Federer Aims To Partner Rafa Nadal in Laver Cup Farewell Match
Hall of Famer Patrick Rafter Helping Save Koala Bears
- Updated: September 21, 2022
Patrick Rafter isn’t the most prolific champion in US Open history—he’s certainly one of the most philanthropic.
In an act of kindness and generosity, Rafter donated half of his champion’s check from winning the 1997 US Open to the Starlight Foundation charity to benefit ill children in his native Australia. Rafter later started his own charity along with his mother and sister to aid children in need in Australia.
The former world No. 1 was one of the most dynamic serve-and-volleyers of his era.
These days, dedicated serve-and-volleyer Rafter is devoted to serving others.
The 49-year-old Aussie is the subject of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new TennisWorthy Series.
In this new episode, Rafter discusses his back-to-back US Open title triumphs, his charitable endeavors and his efforts to reforest his property to provide safe haven for Australia’s iconic koalas, who are under threat from predators. Rafter reports he’s joined forces with his neighbor to plant “close to 17,000 koala trees.”