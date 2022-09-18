Federer Thanks Family for Support in Retirement

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates at Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Family is central to Roger Federer’s life.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his family, parents Robert and Lynette and wife Mirka, for their support as he officially announced his retirement on Friday.

“It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka,” Federer posted on social media. “Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible!

The 41-year-old Swiss superstar announced he will close the curtain on his glorious career at next week’s Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena.

Federer is set to play alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a tennis dream team of four former world No. 1 players for captain Bjorn Borg’s undefeated Team Europe.