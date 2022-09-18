- Federer Thanks Family for Support in Retirement
- San Diego Open Main Draw and Qualifying Draw
- US Open Champion Iga Swiatek to Headline San Diego Open
- Roger Federer’s Farewell Coming at Laver Cup This Month
- Tennis News • Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of Alcaraz, reflects on the Alcaraz-Sinner US Open quarterfinal epic
- Micaela Bryan, Daughter of Bob Byran sings at the US Open
- Remembering Queen Elizabeth II and Her Wimbledon Visits
- “Only one more spot to conquer” for Ruud after finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at US Open 2022
- Holt Receives Wild Card for ATP 250 San Diego Open
- Following US Open Tennis triumph, Alcaraz has sights set on slam title No. 2 and staying No. 1
- US Open Completed Draws and Results
- US Open Tennis Wrap via the slant from Joe Hunt | including Military Appreciation Day
- Winner-take-all US Open Tennis Showdown goes to Alcaraz, who becomes No. 1 in the world with title
- Ricky Dimon’s pick for the US Open Tennis final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud
- Alcaraz goes “super human” and 5 sets again to beat Tiafoe, Ruud defeats Khachanov in US Open Tennis semis
Federer Thanks Family for Support in Retirement
-
- Updated: September 18, 2022
Family is central to Roger Federer’s life.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his family, parents Robert and Lynette and wife Mirka, for their support as he officially announced his retirement on Friday.
“It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka,” Federer posted on social media. “Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible!
The 41-year-old Swiss superstar announced he will close the curtain on his glorious career at next week’s Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena.
Federer is set to play alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a tennis dream team of four former world No. 1 players for captain Bjorn Borg’s undefeated Team Europe.