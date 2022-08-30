10SBalls | Tennis Shares Ricky’s picks for Day 3 of the U.S. Open, including Auger-Aliassime vs. Draper

Jack Draper of Britain will play Felix Auger=Aliassime at the US Open. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

By Ricky Dimon



Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur have at least one more round of facing unseeded opponents, but both could face potentially difficult matchups at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime awaits Jack Draper, while De Minaur is aiming for revenge against Cristian Garin.



Jack Draper vs. (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime



Auger-Aliassime has been wildly up and down in 2022, which is nothing new for him. That includes his performances at Grand Slams, as he reached the Australian Open quarterfinals (had a match point against Daniil Medvedev) and the French Open fourth round (took Rafael Naal to five sets) but lost right away at Wimbledon to Maxime Cressy. The eighth-ranked Canadian’s hard-court results this summer are semis (Los Cabos), quarters (Montreal), and quarters (Cincinnati), but he had winnable matches in each of his losses and his 6-1, 6-2 setback against Casper Ruud in Montreal was especially bad.



Following a four-set win over Alexander Ritschard in the U.S. Open first round, Auger-Aliassime runs into Draper on Wednesday. Draper is also one of the game’s rising stars, as the 20-year-old Brit is up to No. 53 in the world thanks in part to 14 of his 16 career ATP-level match victories coming this season. Draper advanced to quarterfinals in both Montreal and Winston-Salem before crushing Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday. The left-hander has more momentum behind him right now and is ready to announce himself on a Grand Slam stage. This really wouldn’t be a big upset.

Pick: Draper in 4

Alex de Minaur of Australia plays Cristian Garin at the US Open.

Cristian Garin vs. (18) Alex de Minaur

De Minaur and Garin will be squaring off for the third time in their careers on Wednesday. The head-to-head series stands at 3-1 in favor of De Minaur, but he is the one who is actually seeking a bit of revenge. They just faced each other in a memorable fourth-round showdown at Wimbledon, where Garin saved two match points and ended up completing a comeback from two sets down for a 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6) victory.

Based on their previous history, you have to like De Minaur’s chances of avenging that defeat. The 20th-ranked Australian dominated each of their first three meetings in straight sets, including twice on hard courts–6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the same round of this same event three years ago and 6-4, 6-2 last spring in Indian Wells. Moreover, De Minaur has remained in strong form since Wimbledon–including a second Atlanta title and a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 rout of Filip Krajinovic on Monday. Garin went back to clay following his success at the All-England Club and suffered first-round losses twice in a row. The 86th-ranked Chilean did well to beat Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-1 in his opener at Flushing Meadows, but that certainly doesn’t mean he is going to upset De Minaur for a second straight time.

Pick: De Minaur in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.