Tsitsipas, Fritz Lose on wild Day 1 at US Open, Halep also out

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during the Men’s Singles First Round match against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

By Ricky Dimon

Just one day into the tournament, the 2022 U.S. Open is already closed for more than a couple of title contenders.

Serena Williams’ career lived to see another day, but on the women’s side Simona Halep’s fortnight came to a sudden and immediate end. Halep lost to 20-year-old Ukrainian Daria Snigur 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. It was the biggest upset on a day full of surprises, as Halep was the second favorite to win the title (behind Iga Swiatek) and Snigur is ranked well outside the top 100 (No. 124).

Louis Armstrong Stadium witnessed another shock about six hours later. Stefanos Tsitsipas could not overcome what had to be the worst start of his entire career, as he trailed Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 5-0 and ended up losing 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Tsitsipas’ brief comeback had him up a break in the fourth, but Galan righted the ship just in time to avoid a fifth.

To say it wasn’t easy closing out the biggest win of his career would be an understatement. The 26-year-old Colombian needed a whopping nine match points to get across the finish line. Tsitsipas saved five while serving at 4-5 in the fourth set and three more at 5-6, but Galan finally converted.

“Definitely one of the best moments of my career,” the world No. 94 assured. “Definitely the best match of my career, not only because of the circumstances (but) also the opponent. I’m really happy.”

Sports are incredible.



Brandon Holt celebrates his first #USOpen win with his mom and 2x champion, Tracy Austin. pic.twitter.com/i5AgMVDZu5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

Brandon Holt can say the same. Holt had never played a main-draw match at a Grand Slam or even at any other tour-level tournament, but he handled the big stage like a veteran and stunned fellow 24-year-old America Taylor Fritz 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4.

“I’m so happy,” said Holt, who is the son of Tracy Austin. “I’m thrilled to be here. To be in the second round is absolutely amazing. Such a big win; the biggest win of my career by far. Yeah, to do it at the U.S. Open is amazing.”

“I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing–win the US Open,” Fritz admitted.

But maybe that’s not what the Holt-Fritz result showed. Maybe it showed the opposite. This U.S. Open is wide open. Maybe anyone can win it.

