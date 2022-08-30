- US Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
- New York City Honors Althea Gibson Renaming 143rd Street in Her Honor
- 10SBalls | Tennis Shares Ricky’s picks for Day 3 of the U.S. Open, including Auger-Aliassime vs. Draper
- Tsitsipas, Fritz Lose on wild Day 1 at US Open, Halep also out
- Serena Williams prolongs career with first-round win at final US Open
- Five decades after moms went head-to-head, Fritz and Holt set for U.S. Open showdown
- Tennis Players Drinking Pickle Juice to Alleviate Cramps
- US Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 29th, 2022
- Ricky’s picks for Day 1 of the US Open Tennis including Kyrgios, Kokkinakis, and Thiem
- Rafa Nadal handed favorable US Open Tennis draw, Medvedev with a tougher path in the top half
- Venus and Serena Williams Reunite with US Open Doubles Wild Card
- Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
- US Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 29th, 2022
- Tennis News: Initial U.S. Open comes out, Serena Williams on Monday night before Nadal plays on Tuesday
- US Open Main Draws and Qualifying Draws and Qualifying Schedule for Friday, August 26th, 2022
US Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
-
- Updated: August 30, 2022
US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 29-September 11, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $60.102 Million
US Open Says Farewell to Legend
World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Wednesday, August 31st: Click Here