Montreal Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 12th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 11, 2022
National Bank Open
Montreal, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $5,926,545
Candian Classic in Montreal
Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This year, both Djokovic and Nadal are out of the tournament.
National Bank Open
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Friday, August 12th: Click Here