Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 18, 2022
Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 18, 2022
-
- Updated: July 18, 2022
Hamburg European Open
Hamburg, Germany
July 18-24th, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €1,770,865
Carlos Alcaraz, Anett Kontaveit Headline Hamburg Field
Carlos Alcaraz is the top men’s seed and Anett Kontaveit is the No. 1 women’s seed in a strong field in northern Germany. ATP Top 10 star Andrey Rublev, who is chasing his fourth ATP Tour title of the 2022 season, joins Alcaraz. Several other players with strong clay-court skills will be chasing glory at the Hamburg European Open, including third seed Diego Schwartzman, defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta and emerging talents Holger Rune and Sebastian Baez. Former Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova and Andrea Petkovic are other notable names in the ladies’ draw.
