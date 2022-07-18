- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 18, 2022
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 18, 2022
- Tennis Balls | 10sBalls • Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP tournaments in Hamburg and Gstaad
- Former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt Enshrined Into International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Petra Martic Streaks to Second Title in Lausanne
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Sunday’s ATP finals: Cressy vs. Bublik and Baez vs. Cerundolo
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Serena Williams to Play Toronto
- 10sBalls News – Ricky’s tennis pick for the Newport semifinal between Isner and Cressy
- Maria Sharapova Gives Birth to First Child!
- Caroline Garcia Charges Into Third Semifinal of the Year At Swiss Open
- Newport ‘breakers: Isner beats Bonzi to reach semifinals, Auger-Aliassime goes down to Kubler
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 15, 2022
- Newport | Bastad News • Ricky’s tennis picks for quarterfinal matches: Murray vs. Bublik and Thiem vs. Baez
- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 14, 2022
Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 18, 2022
-
- Updated: July 18, 2022
Swiss Open Gstaad
Gstaad, Switzerland
July 18-24th, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €534,555
Casper Ruud aims to Defend Gstaad
Casper Ruud is the defending champion and top seed in the Swiss mountains, where he is chasing his eighth clay-court title. Matteo Berrettini returns to the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad for the first time since winning his maiden ATP title here in 2018. The field also features 2015 champion Dominic Thiem, who is looking to build on his first tour-level wins of the season earned in Bastad, and 2019 winner Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Swiss Open Gstaad
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Monday, July 18th: Click Here