10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Maxime Cressy plays for his first ATP title in Newport on Sunday. Photo credit: Infosys Hall of Fame Open



Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Newport, Rhode Island
July 11th-17th, 2022
Prize money: $594,950

Newport Hosts Star-Studded Field
The stars are out for one of the deepest draws in recent Newport history. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, ATP all-time ace leader John Isner, top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Jack Sock are among the notable names in the field. Newport marks the final grass-court tournament on the ATP calendar.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Sunday, July 17th: Click Here