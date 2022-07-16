Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Don't Miss
- Updated: July 16, 2022
Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Newport, Rhode Island
July 11th-17th, 2022
Prize money: $594,950
Newport Hosts Star-Studded Field
The stars are out for one of the deepest draws in recent Newport history. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, ATP all-time ace leader John Isner, top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Jack Sock are among the notable names in the field. Newport marks the final grass-court tournament on the ATP calendar.
Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Sunday, July 17th: Click Here
