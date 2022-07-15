Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 15, 2022

No. 8-seeded James Duckworth faces Jason Kubler in an all-Aussie showdown on Newport’s grass. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS







Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Newport, Rhode Island

July 11th-17th, 2022

Prize money: $594,950

Newport Hosts Star-Studded Field

The stars are out for one of the deepest draws in recent Newport history. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, ATP all-time ace leader John Isner, top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Jack Sock are among the notable names in the field. Newport marks the final grass-court tournament on the ATP calendar.

