Vancouver and Berlin Named Laver Cup Host Cities in 2023 and 2024, Federer Talks Future

Rivals unite as teammates in Laver Cup and now the competition is expanding its reach.

Vancouver and Berlin have been named as host cities for the Laver Cup in 2023 and 2024 respectively, following a comprehensive and competitive bidding process.

The 2023 Laver Cup will be staged at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena from September 22-24, 2023 while Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena will host the Laver Cup from September 20-22, 2024.

“Our dream for the Laver Cup was to bring together the world’s top players – rivals year-round – as teammates, to honor the great legends of the past and bring spectacular and competitive tennis to new destinations,” Laver Cup Chairman and CEO of Team8 Tony Godsick said.

“With the fifth Laver Cup taking place in London in September, and today’s announcement we are well on our way to realizing our vision for what is now a hugely popular event on the tennis calendar.”

The news comes three months before Laver Cup 5 launches at London’s iconic O2 Arena, September 23rd-25th.

The return of tennis to the O2, which previously hosted the year-end ATP Finals before its move to Turin, should be even more electric this year as Laver Cup founder Roger Federer is scheduled to return to action. Federer was on hand as a spectator as Team Europe defeated Team World to win the fourth Laver Cup in Boston last September.

A Fedal Comeback.

Tennis superstars @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal will represent Team Europe this September at #LaverCup London 2022. Premium hospitality packages available starting February 7. Multi-session tickets go on sale in early March. https://t.co/APOt1nJCb1 pic.twitter.com/4ufboTFDp6 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) February 3, 2022

Federer’s goal for London: Keep it rolling.

“Team Europe was excellent [in Boston], also because I was not part of it—they dominated more without me,” Federer said with a laugh. “But it was fun to be part of it from the other side.”

“We’re heading to London. It’s been incredible that they’ve all been sold out—and the same again in London. It being as successful as it was in terms of the sponsors again and fans is beautiful to see. And I’ve seen friendships grow that I didn’t think possible. Team Europe has won all of them. So I hope the streak continues.”

Reflecting on his Laver Cup career, Federer said four things really stand out most: the enthusiastic fan response, seeing rivals really unite–even opposing captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe–playing doubles with rival Rafa Nadal and champagne victory parties with Team Europe.

“That idea of rivals become teammates says it very nicely,” Federer said. “We have a lot of history in terms of the characters involved like Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

“Novak has played, Rafa has played, I have played. And then all the great players we know who are the future.”

“The idea was initially to bring it to places that don’t see so much tennis. I think we were able to do that in Prague—everybody was really excited from the moment they arrived until the very end and throughout the weekend.

“Having Rafa there and playing doubles with him that’s what I remember—and having a great celebration with Team Europe at the end.”