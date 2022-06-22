Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Elias Ymer plays for a Wimbledon main-draw spot on Thursday. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 20-23rd, 2022

Working for a Wimbledon Main-Draw Spot

American Katie Volynets is the top seeded in the ladies’ qualifying draw for Wimbledon. Spanish world No. 90 Bernabe Zapata Miralles is the No. 1 seed in the men’s qualifying draw.

The Championships Wimbledon Qualifying

