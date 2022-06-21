- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
- Rally4Ever Transforming Lives Through Tennis
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
- Djokovic and Nadal Are Top Two Wimbledon Seeds
- Chrissie Evert Discusses Cancer Battle on HBO’s Real Sports Tonight
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 20th, 2022
- Wimbledon 2022 is underway as qualifying begins at Roehampton
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 20th, 2022
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 20th, 2022
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP Tennis in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 19th, 2022
- Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Wimbledon with Achilles Injury
Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
-
- Updated: June 21, 2022
Rothesay Eastbourne International
Eastbourne, Great Britain
June 20-25th, 2022
Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon
Alex de Minaur is defending men’s champion and Jelena Ostapenko is reigning women’s champion for the Eastbourne International. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is scheduled to make her 2022 debut in doubles partnering Berlin champion Ons Jabeur in an Eastbourne tune-up for Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie is top men’s seed; Jannik Sinner is seeded second.
Eastbourne International
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 22nd: Click Here