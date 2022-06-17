Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, Schwartzman Named to Team World for Laver Cup

Auger-Aliassime’s 2021 debut against his good friend Berrettini was the longest match in all four editions of the Laver Cup, lasting two hours and 52 minutes and ending in a 10-8 super tiebreak, dubbed the ‘Laver Breaker’.



“I’m excited to be returning for Team World,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Boston was a great first experience of Laver Cup and the atmosphere was very special. One year on, I feel confident that I can win points for Team World this time around.”



World No.14 Taylor Fritz is returning for his second Laver Cup, having caused a sensation at the Geneva 2019 event when he fought his way past then world No.5 Dominic Thiem in a thrilling Day 3 encounter that took Team World to the brink of its first Laver Cup title.



“It was one of the biggest wins of my career,” said Fritz, who captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells this year, upsetting Nadal in the final.



“I thrive in a team environment and Laver Cup really brings out the best in me.”



Diego Schwartzman is back for a third Laver Cup, having previously represented the red team at Chicago in 2018 and Boston in 2021, where he pushed David Goffin and Andrey Rublev respectively to thrilling 11-9 match tiebreakers.



World No.16 Schwartzman has worked tirelessly throughout the 2022 season, reaching finals at Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. He also combined with former Team World teammate John Isner in doubles, the pair making the Rome Masters final.



“I have great memories of playing Laver Cup and forming such strong bonds with my teammates. I can’t wait to take part this year at The O2, the atmosphere will be out of this world,” Schwartzman said.



Team World Captain John McEnroe said his first three players earned their spots and had the talent and experience to strike at the heart of the opposition. “These are tough competitors each with a track record now of beating the best and winning titles at the highest level,” McEnroe said.



“They also understand Laver Cup competition and how matches can swing so easily. We have been extremely close to pulling off a Team World victory in four attempts and will have an excellent chance with Felix, Taylor and Diego on the team.”



The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will take place at The O2 in London, from September 23-25, 2022. Team Europe were champions at Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021.



Under Laver Cup rules, the top three-ranked players from Europe and the world on the qualification date (June 6) are invited to compete on the six-man teams. The remaining three are captains’ picks.



Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been confirmed for Team Europe and more player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.