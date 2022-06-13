- Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club
- Tennis News – Van Rijthoven captures shock title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Medvedev still goes to No. 1
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022
- Stuttgart Investigating Kyrgios Claim of Racist Fan Taunt
- Andy Murray makes it to second final of 2022 after beating Kyrgios in Stuttgart semis
- Alison Riske Advances to 13th Final on Grass of Nottingham
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s Tennis Picks For the Stuttgart Semis: Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios and Berrettini vs. Otte
- Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers
- ATP Expanding Madrid, Rome and Shanghai Masters Starting in 2023
- 2023 BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Ticket Packages Available
- Showtime Shines Documentary Spotlight on John McEnroe
- Ryan Seggerman Earns First ATP Point at SoCal Pro Circuit Event
Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
-
- Updated: June 13, 2022
Monica Puig made Olympic history for her native Puerto Rico.
Now, the Olympic gold-medal champion is closing the curtain on her tennis career.
Monica Puig, the first Olympic gold medal winner in Puerto Rico’s history, and a former World No. 27, has formally announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 28.
“It’s not a good-bye, but a see you soon,” Puig posted on Instagram.
“Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant,” Puig posted. “It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for. But, sometimes, good things come to an end.
“Today, I announce my retirement from tennis. After a tough three year fight with injuries and four surgeries, my body had enough.”