Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement

Monica Puig announced her retirement.

Monica Puig made Olympic history for her native Puerto Rico.

Now, the Olympic gold-medal champion is closing the curtain on her tennis career.

Monica Puig, the first Olympic gold medal winner in Puerto Rico’s history, and a former World No. 27, has formally announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 28.

“It’s not a good-bye, but a see you soon,” Puig posted on Instagram.

“Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant,” Puig posted. “It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for. But, sometimes, good things come to an end.

“Today, I announce my retirement from tennis. After a tough three year fight with injuries and four surgeries, my body had enough.”