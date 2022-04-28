Carlos Alcaraz: No Limits on Ranking Rise

” “I don’t have any limits, I don’t want to set any,” said Carlos Alcaraz. Photo credit: Tatoi Club.

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a life-long dream cracking the Top 10 this week, but isn’t content with his rise.

Alcaraz rose to No. 9 in the rankings after conquering Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday’s all-Spanish Barcelona final.

The Miami Open champion raised his record to 23-3 on the season becoming the ninth-youngest player to ascend to the ATP’s Top 10.

Alcaraz did it 17 years after his tennis hero, Rafael Nadal, won the 2005 Barcelona crown and made his Top 10 debut at No. 7 the next day. Alcaraz is aiming for goals even higher.

“I’m glad to know that at 18 I’m in the top 10, and doing it on the same date as my idol Rafa is impressive,” Alcaraz told the media.

“I don’t have any limits, I don’t want to set any. I want to continue playing at the level I have and I think that if I continue like this I have many options to continue climbing. I want to continue enjoying myself on the court, I still don’t want to touch the ceiling.”