- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Zach Svajda • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Mutua Madrid Open WTA results and schedule • Anisimova beats defending champion Sabalenka
- Carlos Alcaraz: No Limits on Ranking Rise
- Emma Raducanu Splits with Coach Torben Beltz
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, April 28th
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, April 28th
- Djokovic gets green light for Wimbledon as AELTC won’t require vaccination
- Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Mutua Madrid Open
- Roger Federer announces intention to play Swiss Indoors Basel this fall following Laver Cup
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 27th
- Roger Federer Commits To Basel
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, April 26th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Emma Raducanu Wins Laureus World Sports Award Breakthrough of the Year
- Rublev defeats Djokovic for Belgrade Tennis title, Alcaraz remains red hot in Barcelona
Carlos Alcaraz: No Limits on Ranking Rise
-
- Updated: April 28, 2022
Carlos Alcaraz achieved a life-long dream cracking the Top 10 this week, but isn’t content with his rise.
Alcaraz rose to No. 9 in the rankings after conquering Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday’s all-Spanish Barcelona final.
The Miami Open champion raised his record to 23-3 on the season becoming the ninth-youngest player to ascend to the ATP’s Top 10.
Alcaraz did it 17 years after his tennis hero, Rafael Nadal, won the 2005 Barcelona crown and made his Top 10 debut at No. 7 the next day. Alcaraz is aiming for goals even higher.
“I’m glad to know that at 18 I’m in the top 10, and doing it on the same date as my idol Rafa is impressive,” Alcaraz told the media.
“I don’t have any limits, I don’t want to set any. I want to continue playing at the level I have and I think that if I continue like this I have many options to continue climbing. I want to continue enjoying myself on the court, I still don’t want to touch the ceiling.”