Emma Raducanu Splits with Coach Torben Beltz

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with coach Torben Beltz. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Emma Raducanu has cut the coaching cord with Torben Beltz.

The US Open champion announced she’s split with Beltz after a six-month partnership.

LTA head of women’s coaching Iain Bates is working with Raducanu preparing at this week’s Mutua Madrid Open.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” Raducanu said. “He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

“I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim.”

Raducanu struggled during the Sunshine Double bowing in the Indian Wells second round and falling to Katerina Siniakova in her Miami Open. The 19-year-old Briton has posted a 3-2 record on clay this month launching her first Tour-level clay-court campaign reaching last week’s Stuttgart quarterfinals where she lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4. Swiatek went on to win her fourth consecutive championship in Stuttgart.

The ninth-seeded Raducanu will open the Mutua Madrid Open vs. Czech Tereza Martincova with the winner taking on either wild card Marta Kostyuk or talented teenager Clara Tauson in round two.





