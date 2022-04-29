Boris Becker Sentenced To Jail For Hiding His Assets in Bankruptcy Case

Boris Becker, and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, arrive at Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29, 2022 for his sentencing (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Becker’s spectacular fall from grace hit rock bottom in a London court.

Hall of Famer Becker has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds in assets after his 2017 bankruptcy.

Judge Deborah Taylor admonished the three-time Wimbledon champion for showing no remorse for his crimes during sentencing in Southwark Crown Court.

“It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt,” Judge Taylor told Becker. “While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

The 54-year-old Becker, accompanied to court by partner Lillian and son Noah, stared straight ahead during sentencing.

Judge Taylr ruled the Becker will serve half his sentence behind bars and the remainder “on license,” which typically means home detention.

Earlier this month, the six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing $866,500 of debt and shares in a tech firm.