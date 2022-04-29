- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, April 30th
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 30th
- Mutua Madrid Open WTA results and schedule • Anisimova beats defending champion Sabalenka
- Carlos Alcaraz: No Limits on Ranking Rise
- Emma Raducanu Splits with Coach Torben Beltz
- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, April 28th
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, April 28th
- Djokovic gets green light for Wimbledon as AELTC won’t require vaccination
- Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Mutua Madrid Open
- Roger Federer announces intention to play Swiss Indoors Basel this fall following Laver Cup
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 27th
- Roger Federer Commits To Basel
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, April 26th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Emma Raducanu Wins Laureus World Sports Award Breakthrough of the Year
Boris Becker Sentenced To Jail For Hiding His Assets in Bankruptcy Case
-
- Updated: April 29, 2022
Boris Becker’s spectacular fall from grace hit rock bottom in a London court.
Hall of Famer Becker has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds in assets after his 2017 bankruptcy.
Judge Deborah Taylor admonished the three-time Wimbledon champion for showing no remorse for his crimes during sentencing in Southwark Crown Court.
“It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt,” Judge Taylor told Becker. “While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”
The 54-year-old Becker, accompanied to court by partner Lillian and son Noah, stared straight ahead during sentencing.
Judge Taylr ruled the Becker will serve half his sentence behind bars and the remainder “on license,” which typically means home detention.
Earlier this month, the six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing $866,500 of debt and shares in a tech firm.