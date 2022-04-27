World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is out of Madrid due to a shoulder injury. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Iga Swiatek won’t be stretching her streak in Spain.

The world No. 1 has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury.

On Sunday, the top-seeded Swiatek Swiatek shredded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the Stuttgart final scoring her 23rd straight win and capturing her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The first Polish player to reach the world 1 ranking is the first woman to score 30 wins his season. Swiatek improved to 30-3 on the season—that’s just six fewer wins than the 36 she scored last season.

