Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Mutua Madrid Open
-
- Updated: April 27, 2022
Iga Swiatek won’t be stretching her streak in Spain.
The world No. 1 has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury.
Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the #MMOPEN— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 27, 2022
Wishing you a speedy recovery!
See you in 2023 pic.twitter.com/yOi18lcFCM
On Sunday, the top-seeded Swiatek Swiatek shredded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the Stuttgart final scoring her 23rd straight win and capturing her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
The first Polish player to reach the world 1 ranking is the first woman to score 30 wins his season. Swiatek improved to 30-3 on the season—that’s just six fewer wins than the 36 she scored last season.
