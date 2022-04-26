Roger Federer Commits To Basel

Ten-time Basel champion Roger Federer has committed to playing his hometown tournament in October. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Start making party preparations for tennis’ top homecoming bash.

Former Basel ballboy Roger Federer has committed to competing at his hometown tournament in Basel this fall.

Tournament organizers announced 10-time champion Federer will return to the Swiss Indoors Basel with tickets going on sale tomorrow. Former world No. 1 Federer has lifted the Basel title trophy in his last five appearances.

The tournament took a two-year break due to the pandemic and is now coming back with Federer as headliner.

“After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Swiss Indoors Basel will return to the ATP Tour in the fall of 2022. 10-time singles champion and hometown hero Roger Federer has announced his comeback to the stadium at St. Jakobshalle,” tournament organizers announced on social media. “The Swiss all-time great has confirmed his initial agenda will include the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.”

The 41st-ranked Federer has not played a match since suffering a 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7th.

The 40-year-old Swiss superstar continues his rehab from knee surgery setting his sights on a fall return.

Two events are now on Federer’s 2022 calendar: Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, September 23-25th and the Swiss Indoors Basel set for October 23rd-30th.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer owns a 75-9 career record with 10 titles at his hometown tournament.

In his last Basel appearance, Federer did not drop a set dismissing Peter Gojowczyk, Radu Albot, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur in succession to capture the 2019 championship.

Federer’s commitment to Basel is an encouraging sign in his ongoing rehab.