Gael Monfils Steps Out of Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Gael Monfils of France has withdrawn from Monte-Carlo. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A foot injury has forced Gael Monfils to step out of Monte-Carlo.

Monfils has withdrawn from this week’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters due to a foot injury.

“Hi everyone, unfortunately I have to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo tournament due to foot discomfort,” Monfils posted on Twitter. “The doctors advised me to take rest so that the problem does not worsen. I plan to come back for the Madrid tournament! See you soon.”

Salut à tous, je dois malheureusement me retirer du tournoi de Monte-Carlo suite a une gêne au pied. Les medecins m’ont conseillé de prendre du repos pour ne pas que le problème s’agrave. Je prévois de revenir pour le tournoi de Madrid ! A tres vite 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MOmWmQysVj — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) April 10, 2022

Monfils aims to return in time for the Mutua Madrid Open next month.