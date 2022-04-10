David Goffin Rallies to Sixth Career Title in Marrakech

David Goffin beat Alex Molcan 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win Marrakech. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The Marrakech final came down to a deciding set.

David Goffin delivered the last word on first serve to take it.

The 31-year-old Goffin fought off Alex Molcan 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to capture his sixth career title in Marrakech.

Goffin fired four of his six aces and won 12 of 13 points played on his first serve in the last set.

Former world No. 7 Goffin avenged a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Molcan in his opening match of the season in Melbourne to collect his first title since the 2021 Montpellier championship in February of 2021.

Nerves were evident on both sides as the pair combined for three breaks in the first four games. Molcan surged out to a 4-1 lead before seizing a one-set lead.

The world No. 65 broke to start the second set stretching his lead to 6-3, 2-0. Molcan was four games from his first ATP title, but Goffin lifted his level and made sure the Slovak didn’t get any closer.

Contesting his 15th career final, Goffin answered with a five-game surge to take the second set and force a decider. Goffin broke to start the final set and withstood severe pressure holding for 5-3. Goffin broke to close out a one hour, 58-minute triumph.



