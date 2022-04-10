- David Goffin Rallies to Sixth Career Title in Marrakech
- Belinda Bencic Charges Into First Clay-Court Final in Charleston
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 10th
- Bencic Beats Badosa, Into Charleston Semifinals
- Tsonga Tennis retirement At Roland Garros this spring, Monte-Carlo next on his schedule
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win
- Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine in Asheville Tennis •She is Donating $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
- Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
- Ricky’s picks for Thursday Tennis in Houston, including Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action
- Monte-Carlo update: Djokovic back in action, wild cards for Wawrinka and Tsonga
- WTA tennis Results • Charleston • order of play • Sloane gets a bagel in third set
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston plus schedule and draws
- Elle Magazine Story on Serena Williams and Women’s Health In Becoming A Mother
- Ricky’s tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 events in Houston and Marrakech
- Alcaraz’s ascension continues with ATP Masters 1000 title, victory over Ruud in Miami Tennis final
David Goffin Rallies to Sixth Career Title in Marrakech
-
- Updated: April 10, 2022
The Marrakech final came down to a deciding set.
David Goffin delivered the last word on first serve to take it.
The 31-year-old Goffin fought off Alex Molcan 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to capture his sixth career title in Marrakech.
Goffin fired four of his six aces and won 12 of 13 points played on his first serve in the last set.
Former world No. 7 Goffin avenged a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Molcan in his opening match of the season in Melbourne to collect his first title since the 2021 Montpellier championship in February of 2021.
Nerves were evident on both sides as the pair combined for three breaks in the first four games. Molcan surged out to a 4-1 lead before seizing a one-set lead.
The world No. 65 broke to start the second set stretching his lead to 6-3, 2-0. Molcan was four games from his first ATP title, but Goffin lifted his level and made sure the Slovak didn’t get any closer.
Contesting his 15th career final, Goffin answered with a five-game surge to take the second set and force a decider. Goffin broke to start the final set and withstood severe pressure holding for 5-3. Goffin broke to close out a one hour, 58-minute triumph.