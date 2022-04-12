- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th
Kim Clijsters Retires Again
- Updated: April 12, 2022
Kim Clijsters is calling it quits again.
The former world No. 1 announced she’s retiring from tournament tennis.
The 39-year-old Clijsters announced her decision in an Instagram post.
“I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments,” Clijsters posted. “I can’t wait to see what new adventures will cross my path. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past two years!”
In 2007, Clijsters initially retired at age 23 due to chronic injury and her desire to start a family with husband and former pro basketball player Brian Lynch. Clijster gave birth to daughter Jada in February of 2008.
In 2009, in just the third tournament of her comeback, Clijsters stunned the world winning the US Open as an unranked wild card.
Clijsters, a mom to three kids, won four Grand Slam singles titles and two major doubles crowns in her career.