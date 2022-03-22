Giorgio Armani Is Title Sponsor for Hurlingham Grass Event

A grass-court jewel undergoes a stylish championship makeover ahead of its June return.

Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani is the new title sponsor for the for the 2022 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at The Hurlingham Club, which now also includes the ATP Champions Tour’s UK tournament.

New for 2022, the event is being extended to include the ATP Champions Tour UK round that was previously Champions Tennis at The Royal Albert Hall, with weekend tickets available to the public for the first time.

Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Lleyton Hewitt, Xavier Malisse and Mansour Bahrami are among the first players to join the star-filled field for this year’s Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, returning to The Hurlingham Club June 21st – 26th.

Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has come on board as title partner of the prestigious and intimate event, where tennis fans can enjoy luxury hospitality and watch current top players and legends battle it out, as they look to get some final court time before Wimbledon.

Tennis legends including 2006 Australian Open semi-finalist Marcos Baghdatis and ‘X-Man’ Xavier Malisse will be joined on court by Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, whose recent title win at the Rio Open made him the youngest winner of an ATP 500 event. The 18-year-old is currently ranked No. 16 in the world after moving up from No. 132 in the past 12 months. Joining Alcaraz from the ATP side will be Norwegian superstar and current No. 8, Casper Ruud, current no. 9, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, and current No. 14, Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Tickets for the ATP Champions Tour weekend on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June, which start from £155 and include free flowing beer, wine, soft drinks and a private lounge area during the whole session, are available to buy beginning 24 March, here: www.giorgioarmanitennisclassic.com/tickets. Box seating is also available at £165.

Hospitality packages for Tuesday 21st – Friday 24th June start at £315pp for tables of 12 and are available to buy here: https://www.giorgioarmanitennisclassic.com/packages





